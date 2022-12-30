El Paso Worried About Public Health and Safety Amid Migrant Homeless Problem

El Paso city officials are still reeling from the thousands of illegal immigrants who have crossed into the area this month alone, resulting in hundreds of illegal immigrants sleeping on the streets in the cold and rain. With many being unable to afford bus or plane tickets, the city is stuck with them for now.

Due to the cold weather and shelters at full capacity, there is concern about public health and safety for the illegal immigrants since they are currently relying on donations from the city and residents to survive. CNN reported a few have been able to secure tents but many only have blankets.

"Now, the city of El Paso has been doing cleanups every single day, two to three times a day, to try to help with the sanitation issue, but of course, outside on the street there is no running water. The city did bring port-o-potties, you can see they’re on the other side of the street. That has helped," CNN's Rosa Flores reported.

"They’ve added washing stations as well so that they can have water at least to Wash their hands, brush their teeth. But here’s the other thing, Jessica. The city says they’re also worried about RSV, COVID, the flu. And on top of all of that, there are ticks in this area, so they’re very concerned about that as well," she continued.

There has been a decrease in illegal crossings into El Paso after the Texas National Guard set up barriers along popular areas along the Rio Grande, with barbed wire and shipping containers. Still, there are many who are trying to avoid apprehension from Border Patrol.