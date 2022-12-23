'Just a Beginning': Liz Cheney's Foreword in Jan. 6 Report Reminds Us There's...
Tipsheet

Yuma Hospital Saddled With Massive Unpaid Bill for Taking Care of Illegal Immigrants

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 23, 2022 2:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The Yuma Sector of the southern border has been one of the busiest sectors for illegal crossings and as a result, Yuma Regional Medical Center has over $20 million in unpaid expense due to giving care to people who get injured or sick making the journey to the United States.

"People always think they're coming in with coughs and colds, but that's not really the case," President Dr. Robert Transchel told "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "You have individuals come in that need dialysis, that need heart surgery, that need cardiac catheterization. We've had women come into our labor and delivery unit that have delivered infants that need to be in the neonatal ICU for sometimes months at a time."

As of now, Transchel says neither Arizona or the U.S. federal government is offering to pay for the services the hospital has provided.

"It's an unsustainable business model to have your expenses increased by an external entity consistently and increasingly without any concomitant revenue source," he explained.

So far this fiscal year, which started in October, the Yuma Sector's Border Patrol has encountered over 25,000 illegal immigrants. An overwhelming majority are not from Mexico or the Northern Triangle countries in Latin America. The Yuma Sector saw a spike this past week as illegal immigrants entered the U.S. thinking Title 42 had been lifted, when in fact it has been extended pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

