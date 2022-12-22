Incoming Democratic Leader Jeffries Names New DCCC Chair
Lawmakers Ask Biden to Halt Removal Process for Afghan Ally Seeking Asylum
Is Kwanzaa a Fake Holiday?
Senate Passes Monstrous $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill...With a Backup?
Federalist Editor-in-Chief: GOP Will Remain in the Wilderness Until McConnell Is Gone
Why Are Democrats So Obsessed With Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Security?
Oh, So That's How Chuck Schumer Killed Mike Lee's Omnibus Amendment to Save...
CBP Has Not Released November's Illegal Immigrant Encounter Numbers
Joe Biden Keeps Punishing Women With 'She-Flation'
AOC’s Latest Take on Abortion Is Something Else
The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files Is Not Going Over Well
Here's What a White Teacher Said to His Black Students That Got Him...
NBC News Historian Has Chilling Take on Zelenskyy Speech: 'We Need to Know'...
Quit Wasting Our Money, Congress!
Who's Ready For Another Galaxy-Brain Idea From DC's Insane City Council?
Tipsheet

CBP Has Not Released November's Illegal Immigrant Encounter Numbers

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 22, 2022 1:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has yet to release the illegal immigrant encounter numbers for the southern border from the month of November despite the fact December is almost over.

CBP slow releasing the monthly encounter data has been common during the ongoing U.S.-Mexico border crisis, which was started by the Biden administration's policies, as former CBP insiders say it is a tactic to try to keep the historically high numbers out of the news cycle.

With CBP having not released the numbers yet, the National Border Patrol Council tweeted agents had apprehended over 209,000 illegal immigrants last month, with an additional 73,000 known gotaways at the border and 16,500 gotaways within the country.

In fiscal year 2022 for the same month, CBP had 174,253 encounters and in fiscal year 2021, there were 72,113 encounters. CBP pulled a similar move when they released September's border apprehension numbers late Friday night in October.


All of this is happening while the Supreme Court is deciding to lift Title 42 next week or keep the public health order for the time being. It is expected there will be an even greater wave of illegal crossings once Title 42 is gone as Border Patrol will not be able to turn away illegal immigrants based on public health reasons.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files Is Not Going Over Well Katie Pavlich
Is Kwanzaa a Fake Holiday? Mia Cathell
Oh, So That's How Chuck Schumer Killed Mike Lee's Omnibus Amendment to Save Title 42 Spencer Brown
Will the Republican Party Tell the GOP Base to Go Pound Sand? Kurt Schlichter
NBC News Historian Has Chilling Take on Zelenskyy Speech: 'We Need to Know' Why Members Didn't Clap Rebecca Downs
Senate Passes Monstrous $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill...With a Backup? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files Is Not Going Over Well Katie Pavlich