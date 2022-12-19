Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files
CNN Chief Reveals What He's Found 'Stunning' Since Taking Over Network
Supreme Court Makes Last-Minute Ruling About Title 42
How the NFL Just Embarrassed Every Team's Owner
While Even Newsom Concerned With End of Title 42, Sen. Padilla Dismisses Issue,...
Trump Slams Biden Border Crisis Ahead of Title 42's End
Martha Radditz Tussles, Fact-Checker Muzzles, and The NY Times Nazi Puzzles
One State Is Set to Eliminate Cash Bail Entirely
White House: Removing Title 42 Does Not Mean the Border Is Open
More Than $3 Million Later, Here's What the January 6th Committee Came Up...
The One Woman Who Dodged a Bullet After the Tillis-Sinema Amnesty Deal Collapsed
Ohio Democratic Senator Up in 2024 Claims Voters in Favor of Thom Tillis'...
Oklahoma Transgender Student Charged With Assaulting Female Students in School Bathroom
The Next Round of the Twitter Files Is Here
'There's Nothing Fake About CNN': Don Lemon Gets Defensive During Interview About J6
Tipsheet

White House: Removing Title 42 Does Not Mean the Border Is Open

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 19, 2022 4:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted during Monday's briefing that while the Biden administration will be lifting Title 42 starting Wednesday, it does not mean the southern border is open for illegal immigration despite record numbers occurring under their watch.

"The fact that the removal of Title 42 is happening in just a day or two doesn't mean that the border is open. It just doesn't mean that. When Title 42 goes away, we will go back to Title 8, which allows for a process to make that people can have their own asylum claims heard and those who do not have a legal basis remain to be quickly removed," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre said anyone who claims the southern border is open, it only helps the smugglers in Latin America to spread misinformation about immigration policies.

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich told Jean-Pierre it was the Biden administration who wanted to remove the public health order despite knowing it will cause a surge in illegal crossings.

"That is a court order to tell us to lift Title 42 and we are going to comply because we follow the rule of law," Jean-Pierre said.

"But the administration sought to lift it...started by you guys," Heinrich replied.

It is estimated there could be up to 18,000 illegal crossings a day for the first few weeks after Title 42 goes away. The nationalities who have been crossing now have been largely exempt from the order being applied to them. Venezuelans are one of the biggest nationalities who have been waiting for the ability to cross the border. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files Rebecca Downs
GOP Senator: Why I'm Getting the Hell Outta Here Matt Vespa
More Than $3 Million Later, Here's What the January 6th Committee Came Up With Spencer Brown
How the NFL Just Embarrassed Every Team's Owner Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Makes Last-Minute Ruling About Title 42 Julio Rosas
The Pentagon’s Latest Leadership Failure Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files Rebecca Downs