White House: Removing Title 42 Does Not Mean the Border Is Open

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted during Monday's briefing that while the Biden administration will be lifting Title 42 starting Wednesday, it does not mean the southern border is open for illegal immigration despite record numbers occurring under their watch.

"The fact that the removal of Title 42 is happening in just a day or two doesn't mean that the border is open. It just doesn't mean that. When Title 42 goes away, we will go back to Title 8, which allows for a process to make that people can have their own asylum claims heard and those who do not have a legal basis remain to be quickly removed," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre said anyone who claims the southern border is open, it only helps the smugglers in Latin America to spread misinformation about immigration policies.

"There's estimates of 50,000 migrants in Mexico waiting to cross if Title 42 ends..."



Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich told Jean-Pierre it was the Biden administration who wanted to remove the public health order despite knowing it will cause a surge in illegal crossings.

"That is a court order to tell us to lift Title 42 and we are going to comply because we follow the rule of law," Jean-Pierre said.

"But the administration sought to lift it...started by you guys," Heinrich replied.

It is estimated there could be up to 18,000 illegal crossings a day for the first few weeks after Title 42 goes away. The nationalities who have been crossing now have been largely exempt from the order being applied to them. Venezuelans are one of the biggest nationalities who have been waiting for the ability to cross the border.