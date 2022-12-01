Here's What Happened to an Iranian Man Who Celebrated the National Team's World...
Former Rolling Stone Reporter Highlights One Story That's Crazier Than the 2020 Election
Sam Bankman-Fried in NYT Interview: 'I've Had a Bad Month'
Biden Administration Keeps Screwing Up Narrative on COVID Vaccine
Jim Jordan Plans to Haul Clapper and Brennan in for Testimony
Chris Cillizza Caught Up in CNN Layoffs
Students in Ohio District Avoid Using the School Bathroom Due to Transgender Policies,...
San Francisco Police Have a New Method to Neutralize Violent Criminals
This Florida Move Is the Largest Anti-ESG Divestment in History
Hours-Long Gun Battle Breaks Out in Mexican Border City After Cartel Leader's Arrest
No, SCOTUS Can't 'Derail Democracy' With North Carolina Redistricting Case
Let's Talk About the 'Respect for Marriage Act'
Father Says Baby 'Barely Survived' After Ingesting Fentanyl at San Francisco Playground
Planned Book Release Raises 2024 Speculation About Another Possible GOP Candidate
We Might Finally Get Some Answers on What Killed the Red Wave
Tipsheet

Hours-Long Gun Battle Breaks Out in Mexican Border City After Cartel Leader's Arrest

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 01, 2022 12:55 PM
Felix Marquez

The Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo experienced another day of chaos following the arrest of a high-ranking leader of the Northeast Cartel, an offshoot of Los Zetas, by Mexican authorities.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo tweeted on Monday morning about an "emergency situation" in the town that borders Laredo, Texas, telling U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

 Large amounts of automatic gunfire can be heard in videos posted to social media.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the gun battles broke out in response to the arrest of a cartel leader but the suspect had already been taken to Mexico City, according to Fox News. The gunfire stopped but schools and visa appointments were canceled for the day.

Once a stronghold for Los Zetas, Nuevo Laredo is a highly contested city for different cartels because of its importance for drug smuggling into the United States. While it has seen an increase in illegal crossings due to the ongoing border crisis, the different criminal groups are mainly focused on narcotics.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Might Finally Get Some Answers on What Killed the Red Wave Spencer Brown
Former Rolling Stone Reporter Highlights One Story That's Crazier Than the 2020 Election Matt Vespa
Maine Dem Has Some Words for Biden After He Order 200 Lobsters for an Event at the WH Rebecca Downs
If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson
Chris Cillizza Caught Up in CNN Layoffs Spencer Brown
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 2 Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Might Finally Get Some Answers on What Killed the Red Wave Spencer Brown