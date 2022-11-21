Lori Lightfoot's Statement on Colorado Mass Shooting Didn't Go Her Way

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) issued profane statement in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs this weekend, but faced quick backlash due to shootings running rampant in Chicago during her tenure.

“I’m sick of this sh*t. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops?” Lightfoot tweeted about the shooting, which resulted in the deaths of five people and wounding dozens more.

We don’t have to live like this. And we don’t have to die like this. https://t.co/9akd25yD6x — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 20, 2022

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to point out how shootings and mass shootings have continued to be a major problem in the city under her leadership. So far in 2022, almost 600 residents have been shot and killed, with over 2,600 have been wounded by gunfire. For just the month of November, 39 people have died from shootings and 139 have been wounded.

Why aren’t you tweeting “I’m sick of this shit” about Chicago, about the children killed by street gangs every day? But you don’t. Instead you endorsed @KimFoxx to kiss the ring of Boss Toni @ToniPreckwinkle Hypocrite https://t.co/84BXh9QVzR — John Kass (@John_Kass) November 21, 2022

There have been 20+ mass shootings in Chicago this year alone. https://t.co/JNJWb4vnfe — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 21, 2022

This happens daily in your city and you say nothing. — Dan Butters Butterworth (@DanButtersChi) November 20, 2022

Are you sick of this every single weekend in Chicago? Or just today? https://t.co/yuvyHWVHLi — ⚔️Austere News & Opinion ⚔️ (@commanderdata85) November 21, 2022

Excuse me, Mayor Lightfoot, but I've asked you that very same question for a year now and you've screamed at me that "crime is down." In fact, you had my credentials revoked so I COULDN'T ask you those questions anymore. But I won't be silenced. https://t.co/L2gqalmN9s — Reporter William J. Kelly #thatreporter (@Williamjkelly) November 20, 2022

Wait til you hear about the city you are the mayor of — charlie (@bbqchucken) November 20, 2022

The suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting had been arrested in June 2021 in connection with a bomb threat which led to a standoff at his mother’s home, according to CNN. The Colorado Springs Gazette reported the district attorney’s office said no formal charges were pursued in the case and the records were sealed.