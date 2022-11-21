Lake Campaign Ramps Up the Legal Fight Against Maricopa County
Lori Lightfoot's Statement on Colorado Mass Shooting Didn't Go Her Way

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 21, 2022 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) issued profane statement in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs this weekend, but faced quick backlash due to shootings running rampant in Chicago during her tenure.

“I’m sick of this sh*t. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops?” Lightfoot tweeted about the shooting, which resulted in the deaths of five people and wounding dozens more.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to point out how shootings and mass shootings have continued to be a major problem in the city under her leadership. So far in 2022, almost 600 residents have been shot and killed, with over 2,600 have been wounded by gunfire. For just the month of November, 39 people have died from shootings and 139 have been wounded.

The suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting had been arrested in June 2021 in connection with a bomb threat which led to a standoff at his mother’s home, according to CNN.  The Colorado Springs Gazette reported the district attorney’s office said no formal charges were pursued in the case and the records were sealed.

