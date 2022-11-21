CBS News Finally Notices Hunter Biden's Infamous Laptop...Two Years Later

CBS News ran a report on Monday morning with a bombshell of a report...for 2020. The segment was about how Hunter Biden will be facing investigations from the GOP majority in the House and, therefore, the information on his infamous laptop will be used for the inquires.

CBS News' investigation into Biden's laptop confirmed, once again, that the pictures and videos, along with emails discussing his business dealings, are real and not disinformation from the Russian government. The New York Post was the first to report on the laptop right before the 2020 presidential election. Not only did many news outlets dismissed the Post's story at the time, but some, like NPR, refused to report on it at all.

CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena.@CBS_Herridge shares what was found during an independent forensic review. pic.twitter.com/uMWf1vB2Zv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 21, 2022

When then-President Donald Trump confronted CBS’s Lesley Stahl about the media's lack of interest in the story, Stahl remained steadfast in her belief the laptop could not be verified, despite the fact the contents had been verified by multiple sources.

Two years ago Donald Trump told CBS’s Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes the Hunter Biden laptop was real and should be covered by the media. Stahl said it couldn’t be verified. Two years later @cbsnews has finally verified it. Trump was right. Again. pic.twitter.com/o7a3cMQ4Jn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2022

Users on Twitter mocked CBS News for finally running the story long after the story broke, even until the 2022 midterms were over.

Everyone with above a room temperature IQ has known the Hunter laptop was real for 2 years



But CBS just commissioned an “independent expert!” for it because they are so super serious and reliable

pic.twitter.com/UdJbK0zE3d — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 21, 2022

CBS News is now reporting on what Democrats told you for two years was a, “conspiracy theory.” The Hunter Biden laptop is not Russian disinformation, it’s a real and very uncomfortable truth for the Biden White House.” pic.twitter.com/JLD2XZPJMI — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) November 21, 2022

Miranda Devine, who broke the story, said CBS News' segment was "the sanitized version."