Tipsheet

CBS News Finally Notices Hunter Biden's Infamous Laptop...Two Years Later

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 21, 2022 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

CBS News ran a report on Monday morning with a bombshell of a report...for 2020. The segment was about how Hunter Biden will be facing investigations from the GOP majority in the House and, therefore, the information on his infamous laptop will be used for the inquires.

CBS News' investigation into Biden's laptop confirmed, once again, that the pictures and videos, along with emails discussing his business dealings, are real and not disinformation from the Russian government. The New York Post was the first to report on the laptop right before the 2020 presidential election. Not only did many news outlets dismissed the Post's story at the time, but some, like NPR, refused to report on it at all.

When then-President Donald Trump confronted CBS’s Lesley Stahl about the media's lack of interest in the story, Stahl remained steadfast in her belief the laptop could not be verified, despite the fact the contents had been verified by multiple sources.

Users on Twitter mocked CBS News for finally running the story long after the story broke, even until the 2022 midterms were over.

Miranda Devine, who broke the story, said CBS News' segment was "the sanitized version."

MEDIA BIAS

