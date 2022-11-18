So Much for All That Talk About Biden Making Saudi Arabia a Pariah
Tipsheet

The Border Crisis Showed Up Right on Kamala Harris' Doorstep

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 18, 2022 2:45 PM
Townhall/Julio Rosas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Around 50 migrants were dropped off in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory, where Vice President Kamala Harris resides, on Friday morning as it was the latest bus from Texas to be sent to the nation's capital in response to the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The migrants, who had been processed and released by Border Patrol, told Townhall they were from countries such as Ecuador, Argentina, and Nicaragua. This group illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico into the area surrounding Eagle Pass, Texas.

Waiting to greet the new arrivals being dropped off were migrant aid groups and local volunteers, who very quickly organized them into smaller groups so they could be transported away from Naval Observatory. The migrants were outside of Harris' residence no longer than ten minutes.

The migrants willingly get on the bus and sign waivers to participate in Texas' relocation program, which is designed to relieve pressure off of the smaller border towns that have been overwhelmed with the high number of illegal crossings. Texas dropped off two busloads of migrants in front of Harris' home in September.

The Del Rio Sector, which includes Eagle Pass, continues to see large groups of illegal immigrants crossing into the region on a daily basis.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

