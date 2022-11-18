The Border Crisis Showed Up Right on Kamala Harris' Doorstep

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Around 50 migrants were dropped off in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory, where Vice President Kamala Harris resides, on Friday morning as it was the latest bus from Texas to be sent to the nation's capital in response to the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The migrants, who had been processed and released by Border Patrol, told Townhall they were from countries such as Ecuador, Argentina, and Nicaragua. This group illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico into the area surrounding Eagle Pass, Texas.

🚨🚨🚨: Texas has dropped off around 50 migrants outside @VP Harris’ home in Washington, D.C. as part of its relocation program in response to the ongoing border crisis.



Many in this group are from Ecuador, Argentina, and Nicaragua. Some say they crossed into Eagle Pass, TX. pic.twitter.com/2owA8o5GMY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 18, 2022

Waiting to greet the new arrivals being dropped off were migrant aid groups and local volunteers, who very quickly organized them into smaller groups so they could be transported away from Naval Observatory. The migrants were outside of Harris' residence no longer than ten minutes.

The migrants willingly get on the bus and sign waivers to participate in Texas' relocation program, which is designed to relieve pressure off of the smaller border towns that have been overwhelmed with the high number of illegal crossings. Texas dropped off two busloads of migrants in front of Harris' home in September.

BREAKING: Two buses of 101 migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside @VP Harris house in DC sent by @GregAbbott_TX - one migrant telling me he believes the border is “open” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Q70utdE4k0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 15, 2022

The Del Rio Sector, which includes Eagle Pass, continues to see large groups of illegal immigrants crossing into the region on a daily basis.