This Is What MSNBC Seriously Floated for John Fetterman to Run for Next?

A panel discussing John Fetterman's (D) Senate victory took a wild turn after they seemed open to the idea that given his strong showing in red districts in Pennsylvania, he should use that to his advantage and run for president one day.

Their idea is despite the fact he is still experiencing the serious effects of a major stroke, to the point where he still needs a closed captioning system in order to understand what is being spoken to him. He also still has trouble communicating in complete sentences.

"I also think [Fetterman] ran everywhere in the state, which is a lesson for Democrats. He left no stone unturned. And he ran as exactly who he is. I mean, I have no doubt that if John Fetterman were sitting here, if he were in a bar, if he were with his family in a restaurant, he’d be exactly the same person," former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "And voters completely see through that. So that is also a lesson for Democrats, too. This is a guy, you know who he is, you know what you’re getting, and that ultimately matters in politics."

“Fetterman, as a nominee at some point for president, I know there are some variables, obviously, just a few. But I just, you know — what he did in the super red, deep red parts of Pennsylvania and the way that he ran ahead of Biden, as you were saying, ran ahead of Trump, I mean, it just makes — it makes you wonder about his future," Katy Tur said.

Psaki agreed there would be a few variables, meaning his health, when it came to if Fetterman should seek a higher office.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson jokingly made fun of the thought of liberals wanting Fetterman to run for president, being unaware of the comments made during MSNBC's panel. He was told during his show about the segment and couldn't believe it.

"Yeah, it does make you wonder. By the way, Fetterman should demand it. If he’s not the Democratic candidate in two years, it’s an ableist party, a racist one. John Fetterman, 2024," Carlson sarcastically said.



