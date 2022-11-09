Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Tipsheet

Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 09, 2022 1:00 AM
Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) won a tenth term in a highly-watched race between him and Republican challenger Cassy Garcia.

Cuellar won with 56.34 percent of the vote, or 84,213, against Garcia's 43.66 percent of the vote, or 65,249, with 94 percent of the votes counted.

"Looks like you’ll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future [Garcia]! Nice try Cassy!  It may require you learning Spanish. Rosetta Stone is on standby!" Cuellar taunted on Twitter.

Cuellar had the long-term incumbent advantage going into the race, despite being dragged down by an FBI investigation that became public when agents raided his home in Laredo earlier this year. Cuellar has been one of the few Democrats who has been outspoken about the Biden administration's poor handling of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. He is considered to be the most conservative member of the Democratic Party.

During the Trump administration, Cuellar opposed building a border wall, saying the security measure was outdated and did not work. Cuellar preferred investment towards technology to detect illegal border crossings.






