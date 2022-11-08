Liberal Media's Explanation As to Why Latinos Are Voting Red Is Just Insulting

The Republican Party is expected to make major gains with Latino voters across the country for today's midterm election, making further inroads into a voting bloc Democrats once thought they had secured for the foreseeable future.

Could it be factors such as inflation, the poor economy, the border crisis, and crime? No, according to Democrats and the mainstream media, it has to be because Latinos are more susceptible to disinformation and misinformation campaigns by Republicans.

The Atlantic recently had a good article detailing Democrats' poor outreach to Latinos, from Florida to Texas to Arizona, but even story said, "Of course, the challenge for Democrats isn’t just modulating the message; it’s also combatting the right-wing misinformation machine."

"Latinos who use Spanish-language social media get more misinformation" a Washington Post headline stated, going to explain that "Some social media platforms, including Meta, admit that their content moderation is worse in Spanish. In fact, WhatsApp, which is highly popular among Latino people, doesn’t monitor content at all, relying on users to install fact-checking monitors on their accounts."

"I’ve been disappointed to see [social media platforms] tolerate lies in Spanish that would never be tolerated in English," Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), who joined a Latino coalition trying to combat "misinformation." He also noted rhetoric that was used by the Trump campaign in thousands of online advertisements, including those that claimed there was an “invasion” at the southern border, according to the Texas Tribune.

There have been broader attempts from both the GOP and conservative groups to target Latino voters with ads this election cycle. The Republican Party even opened Hispanic Community Centers in key parts of the country to solidify and maintain voter contact.

Citizens for Sanity have run satirical ads to point out the ridiculousness of liberal policy, such as their push for wokeism, being soft on crime, and wanting an open border. While many ads have been run in English, they have already been running ads in Spanish in states such as Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

"You look at the elitist, woke Left that think they know everything. They treat people that aren't aligned with them as if they can't make decisions for themselves and they simply can't understand family-oriented people...would have such a visceral reaction against their policies so all they can do is demean," Citizens for Sanity Senior Strategist Ian Prior told Townhall.

"To see this kind of pushback saying, 'Well this is disinformation and these people can't make up their minds for themselves' or 'They're susceptible to disinformation,' I think is absolutely appalling," he added.

It's because of the current state of the economy, inflation, and the border crisis is why Republicans have a shot of turning places like south Texas red for the first time in many decades. But even in deep-blue places like Miami-Dade County, Florida, Republicans have come out in strong numbers. The cost of groceries and gas Latinos are seeing far from disinformation campaigns, it's the harsh reality of the current Congress and White House administration.