Tipsheet

ICE Reportedly Being Blocked From Interviewing Illegal Immigrant Who Attacked Paul Pelosi

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 07, 2022 10:45 AM
Immigration And Customs Enforcement

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly being blocked from interviewing David DePape, the illegal immigrant who is accused of breaking into the San Fransisco home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and attacking her husband, Paul.

Jon Feere, who has worked as an ICE chief of staff during the Trump administration, said he had been told by sources within ICE that officials in San Francisco are not allowing agents to interview DePape despite the fact the agency normally interviews jailed illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

[The Department of Homeland Security's] statements on DePape have been short and vague, likely because ICE hasn't had a chance to talk with him. The [San Francisco Sheriff's Office] has a pro-criminal alien policy (SFSD 2-39) that blocks DHS and ICE from interviewing jailed illegal aliens," Feere tweeted.

Feere noted DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had voiced his wish for mayors to reconsider their non-cooperation with ICE. 

"And I may not succeed initially in a wholesale reversal of your position, but I am willing to work in increments with you because the public’s safety, the public's well-being, for which we are all charged, is I think at issue," Mayorkas said at a mayor's conference in January.

"Seems this would be a good opportunity, but he's remained quiet," Feere explained.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

