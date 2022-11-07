ICE Reportedly Being Blocked From Interviewing Illegal Immigrant Who Attacked Paul Pelosi

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly being blocked from interviewing David DePape, the illegal immigrant who is accused of breaking into the San Fransisco home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and attacking her husband, Paul.

Jon Feere, who has worked as an ICE chief of staff during the Trump administration, said he had been told by sources within ICE that officials in San Francisco are not allowing agents to interview DePape despite the fact the agency normally interviews jailed illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

[The Department of Homeland Security's] statements on DePape have been short and vague, likely because ICE hasn't had a chance to talk with him. The [San Francisco Sheriff's Office] has a pro-criminal alien policy (SFSD 2-39) that blocks DHS and ICE from interviewing jailed illegal aliens," Feere tweeted.

FYI: Sources in ICE tell me that San Francisco is not allowing officers to interview Paul Pelosi's attacker, David DePape; i.e., Dems and @SFPD are siding with the alleged attacker. ICE routinely interviews jailed aliens to determine appropriate next steps, background, etc.🧵... pic.twitter.com/R9raF1yUDR — Jon Feere 🇺🇸 (@JonFeere) November 6, 2022

Why are California politicians @GavinNewsom, @KamalaHarris, & @SpeakerPelosi okay with DePape being shielded from DHS? Is DHS Secretary Mayorkas not trying to get access, happily siding with the criminal alien instead of his own employees? What might ICE learn from an interview? pic.twitter.com/XGPT1c6PY2 — Jon Feere 🇺🇸 (@JonFeere) November 6, 2022

Feere noted DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had voiced his wish for mayors to reconsider their non-cooperation with ICE.

"And I may not succeed initially in a wholesale reversal of your position, but I am willing to work in increments with you because the public’s safety, the public's well-being, for which we are all charged, is I think at issue," Mayorkas said at a mayor's conference in January.

"Seems this would be a good opportunity, but he's remained quiet," Feere explained.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.