Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

AZ Border Patrol Shoots Suspected Armed Illegal Immigrant

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 07, 2022 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

Border Patrol's Tactical Unit (BORTAC) in the Yuma Sector shot and killed an illegal immigrant who was armed with a handgun while in a group illegally entering the United States almost two miles away from the San Luis Port of Entry.

The incident occurred at the end of October and it started when the the illegal entry was caught on camera:

On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.

The tactical unit agents encountered the group approximately 300 yards from the U.S./Mexico border at approximately 7:09 p.m. Three agents fired their weapons during the encounter striking and killing one of the subjects, later identified as a male citizen of Mexico, who was armed with a handgun which was found near the decedent. The agents apprehended four individuals from the group and one person fled into Mexico.

Border Patrol in the Yuma Sector sources told Townhall it is currently unknown at this time if the one who was shot was the smuggler but they suspect it was the coyote.

The Yuma Sector is among the busiest sectors along the southern border amid the ongoing crisis. Recently, a Border Patrol agent emailed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, calling out his disastrous handling of the crisis, cc'ing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus, Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Chris Clem, and all agents in the Yuma Sector mailing list.

It is the latest example of rank and file Border Patrol agents reaching a breaking point with the Biden administration as morale is at an all-time low.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime Leah Barkoukis
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa