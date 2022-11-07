AZ Border Patrol Shoots Suspected Armed Illegal Immigrant

Border Patrol's Tactical Unit (BORTAC) in the Yuma Sector shot and killed an illegal immigrant who was armed with a handgun while in a group illegally entering the United States almost two miles away from the San Luis Port of Entry.

The incident occurred at the end of October and it started when the the illegal entry was caught on camera:

On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area. The tactical unit agents encountered the group approximately 300 yards from the U.S./Mexico border at approximately 7:09 p.m. Three agents fired their weapons during the encounter striking and killing one of the subjects, later identified as a male citizen of Mexico, who was armed with a handgun which was found near the decedent. The agents apprehended four individuals from the group and one person fled into Mexico.

Border Patrol in the Yuma Sector sources told Townhall it is currently unknown at this time if the one who was shot was the smuggler but they suspect it was the coyote.

The Yuma Sector is among the busiest sectors along the southern border amid the ongoing crisis. Recently, a Border Patrol agent emailed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, calling out his disastrous handling of the crisis, cc'ing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus, Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Chris Clem, and all agents in the Yuma Sector mailing list.

It is the latest example of rank and file Border Patrol agents reaching a breaking point with the Biden administration as morale is at an all-time low.