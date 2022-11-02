Yuma Border Patrol Agent Tells Mayorkas Exactly What He Thinks of His Handling of the Border Crisis

Townhall exclusively obtained an email from a Border Patrol agent in the Yuma Sector sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, calling out his disastrous handling of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The agent, who signed it but Townhall is redacting the name, revealed in the email that he was the one who turned his back towards Mayorkas when the Secretary visited the Yuma Sector in January. As Townhall first reported, the meeting went horribly for Mayorkas as many agents voiced their frustration at how the Biden administration has made the situation along the southern border much worse. The email is the latest example of rank and file Border Patrol agents reaching a breaking point with the Biden administration.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus, Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Chris Clem, and all agents in the Yuma Sector mailing list were also cc'd. In the email, the agent explains he is doing this because during the January muster, Mayorkas promised Fiscal Year 2022 would look very different than Fiscal Year 2021, when the border crisis began escalating.

The Yuma Sector is one of the top sectors for illegal border crossings, often number three behind the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley Sectors.

FY 2022 saw an increase of illegal immigrant encounters along the southern border compared to FY 2021, over 2.7 million versus 1.9 million:

One might say that the increase in arrests of single adults is due to efforts to get more agents on to the border and out of processing. This may have had some effect, but the 'Gotaway' statistics reflect that even more illegal entrants are simply vanishing into the United States than ever before. This doesn’t mean that Agents are ineffective, it means that more and more people are crossing into the United States illegally and there are still not enough resources to detect and arrest them. Many of the zones along the border still go completely unmanned, sometimes for several days at a time.

The agent pointed out that not only have they seen an increase in encounters in FY 2022, but they have witnessed a massive spike in migrant deaths. In FY 2022, Border Patrol recorded 853 migrant deaths, compared with 560 in FY 2021.

"These migrant deaths fail to account for those who the USBP or other local authorities don’t classify as 'migrants.' Many bodies have been found along the US/Mexico border that aren’t classified as 'migrant deaths' because the nexus to the border isn’t established when discovered," the agent wrote. "Worse still, are those who have not been found. I don’t even dare to estimate how many have attempted to cross the border, especially the dangerous rivers and scorching deserts that are yet to be or never will be located."

Referring to the January muster, the agent stated he found out Mayorkas told Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz he considered the agents who spoke out had acted in an "unprofessional" manner.

"It is my opinion that those who are in positions of power and leadership who turn their backs on their duties, proclaim the border is secure, villainized the Horse Patrol Agents in Texas, and seem to actively work to undermine border security while being charged with enforcing it are those that are unprofessional," the agent rebutted.

"I stand by my assessment and my actions. Oh yeah, I didn’t mention morale…Do I even have to?" the agent ended the email.

One source in the Yuma Sector told Townhall this is not the first time such an email has been sent to Mayorkas. At least two other emails criticizing Mayorkas have also been sent to his office.

Another source told Townhall said the agent was only able to list the known gotaways using CBP numbers, it does not take into account "all the unseen gotaways. This administration has no plans of fixing the immigration crisis."

Full text of the email below:

Good day,

The last time we spoke, during the January 26, 2022 Yuma Border Patrol Muster, you asked all of those present, including myself, to hold you to your commitments. Below is an excerpt of the conversation-



**An Agent asked “Sir, what can we expect from this administration for the next three years?”

Your response- “My commitment is that FY22 looks very different than FY21 and you know what? You’re gonna hold me to it, That’s my job.”**



As FY22 has recently come to a close, the statistics are showing the results of the policy and guidelines implemented under your leadership have been released. It seems to me that now would be a good time to “hold you to it” as per your request. Listed below are some of the statistics which your commitment to us and the security of the US/Mexico border has resulted in-



One might say that the increase in arrests of single adults is due to efforts to get more agents on to the border and out of processing. This may have had some effect, but the “Gotaway” statistics reflect that even more illegal entrants are simply vanishing into the United States than ever before. This doesn’t mean that Agents are ineffective, it means that more and more people are crossing into the United States illegally and there are still not enough resources to detect and arrest them. Many of the zones along the border still go completely unmanned, sometimes for several days at a time.



The Gotaways are the lucky ones who don’t end up in a life-threatening situation. Below are statistics about those who didn’t or almost didn’t make it. Many of those that have died or come close to death along the US/Mexico border are children. Under the previous administration there was a heartbreaking story and image of a father and child that had drowned while attempting to cross into the United States across the Rio Grande along the Texas border. That story made international headlines and was heavily politicized. These sad stories have become so commonplace now that they barely make local news stories let alone international ones. This is a sad testament to how DHS has managed the situation at the US/Mexico border.



These migrant deaths fail to account for those who the USBP or other local authorities don’t classify as “migrants”. Many bodies have been found along the US/Mexico border that aren’t classified as “migrant deaths” because the nexus to the border isn’t established when discovered.



Worse still, are those who have not been found. I don’t even dare to estimate how many have attempted to cross the border, especially the dangerous rivers and scorching deserts that are yet to be or never will be located. Considering the percentage increase in overall entries, rescues, and known deaths, it can only be assumed that the amount of people who have died and not been found has also increased dramatically.



Under our current leadership the USBP has been changed from Border Enforcement to Border Enrollment. Instead of making it more difficult for those who disrespect our laws to enter and stay in our country, our asylum system has been watered down effectively turning it into a come one come all open border policy.



The only people being turned away from the United States are many who are attempting to enter the country legally and those who are expelled under the guidelines of Title 42 which for many has turned into a “Free meal and try again later” pit stop on their journey back and into the interior of the US as a gotaway statistic.



When we last spoke, you were upset that I turned my back to you, stating that you’d never turn your back on us (the US Border Patrol). Later, you and Chief Ortiz had a sit down “S1 on 1” conversation where he alluded to the agents who “spoke with candor” as being “unprofessional”. It is my opinion that those who are in positions of power and leadership who turn their backs on their duties, proclaim the border is secure, villainized the Horse Patrol Agents in Texas, and seem to actively work to undermine border security while being charged with enforcing it are those that are unprofessional.

You told me twice that "I don’t know anything about you” and I replied “I know your actions sir, I know your actions vs your statements and your results…I understand that you’ve had a long career but we’re talking about today, and FY 2022 has already started, you said you’re going change it, and the only thing that’s changed is that it’s gotten worse.”



I stand by my assessment and my actions.

Oh yeah, I didn’t mention morale…Do I even have to?

Border Patrol Agent [redacted]







