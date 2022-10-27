Elon Musk Pens Love Letter to Twitter and Free Speech
Tipsheet

Newsweek's Insanely Misleading 'Fact Check' About the Antifa Riots

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 27, 2022 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Newsweek published a wildly misleading "fact check" in response to what Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently said during his appearance on the "The View."

Cruz noted how the far-left started multiple riots during 2020 and it included the Antifa movement often leading the charge in some areas of the country, such as Portland, Oregon. Host Whoopi Goldberg acted like she did not know what Antifa riots were.

In Newsweek's "fact check," they concede riots did take place but it wasn't all cities across the whole country and Antifa does not exist so they rated Cruz's comments as false. 

After being told how wrong they were to claim Antifa did not exist, Newsweek updated the story but still maintained Cruz was wrong:  

"While many businesses were damaged or destroyed as a result of arson, Cruz's characterization that "cities" burned for a year is significantly stretching the truth, even if taken figuratively."

...

"While protests did continue in Portland, Oregon for nearly a year, according to media reports, these were not all characterized by arson. Most other cities quietened down after June 2020.

"Labeling the protests as 'antifa riots' is misleading too. As various outlets have reported previously, 'antifa' is simply a moniker given to a disparate network of activists, which has no centralized organization or coordination. While adherents of the anti-fascist movement no doubt have and do participate in protests, and some may identify themselves under the 'antifa' banner, there is scant evidence to support the notion that any violence was orchestrated by outside groups or "infiltrators" affiliated with antifa."

The fact Newsweek claimed Antifa is not a real thing was no accident. There is countless evidence to show the Antifa movement is real and they can be violent. While loosely organized, it is a very real threat to certain areas of the country should they be motivated enough to mobilize. Some Antifa groups do not explicitly call themselves Antifa, but their stated goals of abolishing the police and even the United States are not in doubt. 

The mainstream media denying the riots were real is one of the reasons why I wrote my book, "Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America." Because I was on the ground at many of the country's riots in 2020 and 2021, I know firsthand the threat far-left groups pose to the security of the nation and mainstream media wants you to forget about it.

