The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Reveals Why They Rejected Mayra Flores

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) revealed in a statement to Townhall what the reasons were on why they rejected Rep. Mayra Flores' (R-TX) request to join the group.

In addition to citing their bylaws that state only Democrats can join CHC, the communications director said Flores' " Extreme MAGA values and their attacks on Latinos" were other reasons why she will not be allowed into the organization.

“In 2003, led by Rep. Diaz Balart, GOP Members split from the CHC to form the Congressional Hispanic Conference. Per our bylaws, the CHC is now for Democratic Members. Rep. Flores’ Extreme MAGA values and their attacks on Latinos and our nation’s democracy on January 6 do not align with CHC values," the CHC communications director said.

As Townhall reported on Wednesday, Flores attempted to join the Caucus in early October.

"As the first Mexican-born Congresswoman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, I thought joining the Congressional Hispanic Caucus would be a constructive way to build bridges and work in a bipartisan manner on behalf of our constituents. I was wrong. This denial once again proves a bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology," Flores said about the rejection.

Why am I not surprised?!? Once again, the party of "inclusion" does it again... https://t.co/cC7ILX1YTi pic.twitter.com/n0DfiYOxmj — Congresswoman Mayra Flores (@repmayraflores) October 26, 2022

The CHC's website websites states the Caucus "addresses national and international issues and crafts policies that impact the Hispanic community. The function of the Caucus is to serve as a forum for the Hispanic Members of Congress to coalesce around a collective legislative agenda."

The website does not state in its "About" section that only Democrats can join the organization.