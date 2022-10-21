Darrell Brooks Blows His Top When Prosecutor Reveals He's a Sex Offender

Darrell Brooks had one of his biggest meltdowns during his trial on Friday after the prosecution stated if he continued with a line of questioning to make his ex-girlfriend appear to be a bad mother, then they'll be forced to reveal he is a sex offender to the jury.

The incident occurred over the issue of photos Brooks wanting to show while questioning his ex-girlfriend, Erika Patterson, claiming it was Patterson who sent him the photos while he was in jail. Judge Jennifer Dorow pressed Brooks for evidence to prove it was Patterson who sent him the photos, with Brooks dodging the question multiple times.

The prosecution said even if Patterson was a bad mother, of which there is no evidence, it would not make her an untrustworthy witness on the topic at hand.

"Not only does the defendant not live with child in question, he doesn't live with any of the other children he has. He impregnated Erika Patterson when she was a minor in Nevada. In for doing so, he was convicted of statutory sexual seduction, plead guilty in March of 2007 to that felony offense and is a sex offender, on the registry," Assistant District Attorney Zach Wittchow told Judge Jennifer Dororw.

At that moment, Brooks started shouting how what Wittchow said was not true and he wanted to make sure the record reflected the facts.

"That's a lie! We gonna open the door on that, naw since he wants to make a record and not be accurate! So let's be accurate on the record since you think you know so much! So we can open on how old she told she was when we met!" Brooks screamed.

Dororw ended the temper tantrum by calling for the court to have an early lunch.