What Philly Mayor Deflected to When Asked About DA's Office Giving Criminals a Slap on the Wrist

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) deflected to gun control after he was asked about how District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has been soft on criminals during his tenure and violent crime has been high.

Kenney said it is examples such as a gun store selling ammunition to a felon who goes on to commit a murder that is why stronger gun control is needed in the state.

"If you really claim to 'Back the Blue,' like I hear a lot of people making that statement and waving that flag, you should be in favor of gun control because we have three people at hospital this morning and could've been killed as the result of someone not backing the Blue,'" Kenney said.

Kenney went on to say if the reporter was looking for a conflict between him and the District Attorney's office, he wasn't going to criticize Krasner because it was in no one's best interest.

When asked about lack of accountability from the DA's office with criminals repeatedly getting arrested and released back onto the streets, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) pivoted to gun control: "If you really claim to Back the Blue...you should be in favor of gun control." pic.twitter.com/c4W4eGmxFz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 12, 2022

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw did not mice words about how has been handling criminals in the city in the aftermath of three SWAT officers shot Wednesday morning.

The officers were serving a warrant when a suspect in a homicide opened fired. Other SWAT officers returned fired and killed the suspect. The three officers are expected to make a recovery.

"We are tired of having to send our officers into harm's way to serve warrants on suspects who have no business being on the street in the first place."