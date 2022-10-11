Kamala Harris Offers Tone-Deaf Criticism of Greg Abbott's Migrant Busing Program

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the busing program he started to relieve pressure off of small border towns amid the historic number of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In addition to sending busloads of processed and released migrants to New York City and Chicago, Texas is sending buses to Washington, D.C., mainly outside Union Station. There have been a few buses who dropped people off outside the U.S. Naval Observatory, where the vice presidential lives.

"We're about people...who have fled great harm and they are coming here seeking refuge. And talk about political theatre and playing games with their lives. There are mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses. I think it's an absolute dereliction of duty," Harris told late-night host Seth Meyers on Monday.

"If you’re a leader, participate in a solution...Participate in the solution because we are offering solutions but instead this gamesmanship, with real human beings who trust us," she added, noting the Biden administration has offered a bill that has a "pathway to citizenship."

Kamala Harris on Gov. Greg Abbott sending illegal aliens to her house: “If you’re a leader, participate in a solution.”



Harris was appointed to be the border czar early on in the Biden administration when the border crisis kicked into high gear, though Central American leaders say they have had few meetings and calls with Harris since she put in charge. Harris visited the border town of El Paso last year, but she did not actually go to the border during the trip. Abbott has stated the buses will continue to be sent to sanctuary cities until the Biden administration meaningfully solves the ongoing crisis.