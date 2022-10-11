'If You Had Done Your Job': J.D. Vance Shreds Tim Ryan Over Border Crisis

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) was prepared for Democratic opponent Tim Ryan's accusation during Monday night's debate that he would be ok with the 10-year-old girl who was raped by an illegal immigrant being forced to carry the baby to term.

"Look, I've always believed in reasonable exceptions," Vance said. "I've said repeatedly on the record that I think that girl should be able to get an abortion if she and her family should choose to do so."

Vance then noted to Ryan why she was raped in the first place.

"The thing the media and Congressman Ryan...the thing they never mention is that poor girl was raped by an illegal alien. Somebody that never should've been in the state in the first place. You voted so many times against border wall funding...If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security, don't lecture me about opinions I don't actually have," Vance said.

Holy shit, @JDVance1 just KO'd Tim Ryan!!!



"You voted so many times against border wall funding...If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security, don't lecture me about opinions I don't actually have." #OHSenDebate pic.twitter.com/MzDLevzKeI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 10, 2022

The illegal immigrant charged with the girl's rape is 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes, who was the boyfriend of her mother.

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of the 10-year-old Ohio girl has an EVICTION HEARING for participating in CRIMINAL ACTIVITY on the property where she housed her baby daddy, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes, who's accused of repeatedly raping & impregnating her daughter at the address. pic.twitter.com/JazqmBoy9z — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) August 15, 2022



