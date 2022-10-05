Law and Order

David Dorn's Killer Has Been Given His Sentence

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Oct 05, 2022
Stephan Cannon, 26, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering former St. Louis Police captain David Dorn during the BLM riots in 2020. Dorn was killed responding to a burglary alarm for his friend's pawn shop when Cannon and other looters attacked and killed Dorn.

A Missouri jury convicted Cannon in July, according to Fox News. Dorn and four officers were hit with bullets. Other officers were had with rocks and fireworks thrown at them and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged across St. Louis during the riots.

During the sentencing, Cannon and his lawyer remained adamant that he did not kill Dorn. 

Ann Wood-Dorn, Dorn's widow, said during the hearing her husband "became a victim of the very thing he fought against" and one his sons, Brian Powell, directly told Cannon, "I hope your eyes are woke. You still have time to get everything together and make amends with your maker."

