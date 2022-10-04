border crisis

Texas National Guardsman Appears to Have Taken Their Own Life While Patrolling Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 04, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: Sgt. Mark Otte/Texas Military Department via AP

A Texas National Guardsman deployed to U.S.-Mexico border as part of Operation Lone Star appears to have committed suicide while stationed near Eagle Pass on Tuesday. 

The incident was first reported by Fox News, local reporters, and Mexican media outlets.

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement," Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service," he added.

Crisis support resources for service members and veterans can be found on the Texas Military Department website here: https://tmd.texas.gov/crisis-support-now 

Mental health crisis resources can be found on the Texas Human and Health Services website here: https://www.hhs.texas.gov/services/mental-health-substance-use/mental-health-crisis-services

Thousands of Texas National Guardsmen have been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border to aid other law enforcement agencies amid the ongoing crisis. 

