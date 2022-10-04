Texas National Guardsman Appears to Have Taken Their Own Life While Patrolling Border

A Texas National Guardsman deployed to U.S.-Mexico border as part of Operation Lone Star appears to have committed suicide while stationed near Eagle Pass on Tuesday.

The incident was first reported by Fox News, local reporters, and Mexican media outlets.

BREAKING: A National Guardsman has been shot in Eagle Pass, Texas.



It’s unconfirmed, but according to one source, it’s believed the soldier is now deceased after a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.



This is developing and will update as more information becomes available. — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) October 4, 2022

Se quita la vida elemento de la Guardia Nacional de Texas mientras patrullaba cerca del río Bravohttps://t.co/m5OUgRWEED#EaglePass #Investigación pic.twitter.com/Bc4TlPMJ9D — Radio Zócalo Noticias (@Radio_Zocalo) October 4, 2022

BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement sources confirm to FOX News that a TX National Guardsman on post here in Eagle Pass committed suicide this morning - self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and has died.



We are awaiting comment from Gov Abbott’s office.@FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 4, 2022

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement," Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service," he added.

Crisis support resources for service members and veterans can be found on the Texas Military Department website here: https://tmd.texas.gov/crisis- support-now

Mental health crisis resources can be found on the Texas Human and Health Services website here: https://www.hhs.texas.gov/ services/mental-health- substance-use/mental-health- crisis-services

Thousands of Texas National Guardsmen have been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border to aid other law enforcement agencies amid the ongoing crisis.