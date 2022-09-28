Ron DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Asking Misleading Question About State's Hurricane Readiness

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) was in no mood for nonsensical questions from the press on Tuesday as he was providing a briefing on Florida's plan to handle the incoming Hurricane Ian.

According to DeSantis' campaign war room, a reporter from Politico misrepresented a statement made by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell about the state's readiness.

"FEMA Administrator Criswell said today that she acknowledge concerns that Florida's laxxed response to the storm so far..." the reporter began to ask.

"Woah, woah, woah. Give me a break! That is nonsense. Stop politicalizing it," DeSantis interjected, pointing out he declared a state of emergency very early on and people within the state have been working around the clock to be prepared for Hurricane Ian to make landfall.

"You're trying to attack me, I get. But like, you're attacking these other people who have worked very hard. So that's totally false," he continued.

The media can't help themselves - everything must be politicized. No opportunity to smear opponents is too low. This reporter misrepresented FEMA Director's words@RonDeSantisFL won't accept it. He'll always stand up for Florida & our world class emergency response professionals pic.twitter.com/Uemzm5vcPH — DeSantis War Room ?? #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 27, 2022

What Administrator Criswell was referring to during an appearance at a White House press briefing was how the Gulf region of Florida has not experienced a direct hit by such a strong hurricane in a very long time. It was not about the state's response.