DeSantis Has Chosen Where He's Sending Migrants Next and the WH Press Secretary Is Not Happy

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was upset at the prospect of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' (R) migrant relocation program choosing Delaware to be the next destination for processed and released migrants.

Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday the White House was made aware of the plan but not from DeSantis' office.

"We've been closing coordinating the folks in Delaware, the officials in Delaware. What I can tell you that our heads up did not come from Governor DeSantis because his only goal is, as he’s made really quite clear, to create chaos and use immigrants fleeing communism as political pawns. So it’s about creating political theater for him, it’s not about getting to a solution," said Jean-Pierre.

"This is a political stunt, but we have been in close contact with with the Delaware government," she added.

The idea of choosing Delaware to be the next drop off point would bring the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border to President Joe Biden's doorstep as it is his home state and very often leaves the White House to go vacation there.

The flight to Delaware would be shortly after the first set of flights dropped off around 50 migrants in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

"Florida’s program seeks to identify illegal immigrants at the southern border who have been processed by the feds and connect them with voluntary opportunities to reach sanctuary destinations and high-wealth areas that support Biden’s open border policies, welcome immigrants, and have significant resources to care for these individuals," DeSantis Communications Director said in a statement. "Florida is not a sanctuary state. We will continue to facilitate a program to assist the transportation of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities and states across the country."