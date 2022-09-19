border crisis

FL Official: Migrants Flown to Martha's Vineyard Were Homeless and Hungry at the Border

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Florida officials pushed back against criticisms levied against the state's program to relocate processed and released migrants at the border to Martha's Vineyard by pointing out many in the group were homeless with nowhere to go prior to accepting the flight.

"The majority, if not all of the individuals that originated in Texas and ended up on the flights to Martha's Vineyard, were indeed homeless, hungry, sleeping outside in parking lots. Many had been in a shelter at some point previously and had been kicked out, did not have a place to go and essentially were wandering homeless at the border," a Florida official said in a background call with reporters on Monday.

Migrants who accepted the flight to Martha's Vineyard were provided with shelter for a day or two, meals, and showers prior to departure.

"They were given every opportunity over a multiple day period to decide they didn't want to go on the trip and go a different direction. Indeed, some of these individuals after a night or two of accommodations chose to stay behind and not go on the trip," the official stressed, noting those on the flight were given bags with food and water.

The official added at "no specific time" was anybody promised of getting a specific job. The official said the program informed the migrants where they would be taken and the resources available to them in the state of Massachusetts.

Democrats and progressives have accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) of "human trafficking" or "kidnapping" the migrants for a political stunt.

Border towns are having a hard time getting up with the continued influx of illegal border crossers as shelters are often at capacity. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) started the busing of migrants to sanctuary cities in an effort to relieve pressure from the much smaller border towns.   

