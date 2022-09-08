LGBT

Idaho Bank Pulls Sponsorship From LGBT Event After Learning Children Involved in Drag Show

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 08, 2022 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Zions Bank revealed in a statement on Wednesday they are pulling their sponsorship of an upcoming LGBTQ festival in Idaho because one of the events involve having children participate in a drag show.

The move comes as children participating in or viewing sexually explicit drag shows has become another cultural battleground across country.

"You have watched the Queens and Kings and it is time the Kids. A drag show like none other the Drag Kids range from ages 11-18 and are ready to bring it all to the Boise Pride Festival stage! Come and cheer them on as they bring drag to the younger generation!" a description of the event reads.

Zions Bank said they were unaware about children being involved in some of the programing.

"Since learning of the these specific activities, we have made the decision to withdraw our participation in this year's Boise Pride event and have communicated this to the event organizers."

Other sponsors of the Boise Pride event include Citi Bank, Jack Daniels, Wells Fargo, Hewlett-Packard, Target, T-Mobile, and Mikes Hard Lemonade.

Most Popular