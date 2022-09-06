border crisis

Chicago Asking for Help After Texas Sends Over...100 Migrants to IL

Sep 06, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

The city of Chicago is asking for volunteers and donations for migrants who are being bused to Illinois from Texas as illegal border crossings continue to remain at an all-time high.

The Associated Press reported the plea for help from the Windy City comes as only two buses arrived from Texas, totaling around 125 people who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were then processed and released by Border Patrol. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) "said the city had not yet heard from any Texas officials and urged Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to collaborate on a more humane treatment of the immigrants."

The website is asking for the following items:

  • Gift cards 
  • New clothing (including cold weather clothing, underwear is a priority) 
  • Athletic shoes 
  • New hygiene kits items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo) 
  • Feminine hygiene products  
  • Diapers 
  • Reusable bags (eg. duffle bags and suitcases) 
  • Backpacks  
  • Baby formula  
  • Blankets 
  • Books for kids (Spanish) 
  • Strollers

Abbott added Chicago as a destination migrants can opt to go to for free in addition to Washington, D.C. and New York City to relieve stress on Texas border towns.

Lightfoot accused Abbott of treating the migrants like cargo.

"He tries to send human beings, not cargo, not freight, but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination. He is manufacturing a human crisis and it makes no sense to me."

But according to NewsNation Ali Bradley reporter, migrants who have taken Texas buses said they felt respected throughout the process.

