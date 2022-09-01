Media Bias

NBC Reporter Enraged When People Point Out Who Has Controlled Jackson, MS for Decades

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 01, 2022 4:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

NBC tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge tweeted how the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is the result of "environmental racism" but became upset when users pointed out Democrats have been in control for decades and it appears local politicians ignored warning signs.

"I’s the largest city in Mississippi. It’s 80% Black. Their water system is failing because of years of neglect. This is environmental racism," Tenbarge tweeted.

When conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller said Republicans haven't controlled the city for a long time, Tenbarge said, "Oh, that's where all the racists in my mentions came from."

Local reports say the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed "the City of Jackson had provided no evidence of efforts to recruit critical operators, maintenance staff or implement an emergency alternative water plan."

