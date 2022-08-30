New York City Mocked for Latest Idea to Stop Gun Violence

New York City is attempting to prevent people from carrying concealed firearms when they enter Times Square by posting signage stating the area is a "Gun Free Zone," whether a person has a permit or not.

NYC Department of Transportation trucks were seen driving around the popular tourist destination with signs declaring no firearms are allowed.

At a City Council meeting, the permanent signs that will be place were on display.

City DOT trucks driving around Times Square with electronic signs about concealed carry of guns. Permit or not .. they are not permitted in Times Square as of. Thursday. @NYPDnews @1010WINS @NYCMayor @GovKathyHochul pic.twitter.com/ork0M1VcP6 — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) August 30, 2022

Happening now in the City Council: New signs to be installed at “every entry point” to Times Square starting this Thursday, Sept. 1 —> pic.twitter.com/hkQAcaWVAV — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) August 30, 2022

The idea of criminals — who most likely are already violating the law for having a weapon despite being a prohibited possessor — will listen to a sign posted on a random street light is laughable. Users on Twitter made fun of New York City for their plan.

This should definitely do it. https://t.co/8jb8MqZ8Pe — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 30, 2022

Criminals in Times Square when they see a "gun-free zone" sign: https://t.co/uKJQDmkFGB pic.twitter.com/UE9hdljbJp — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 30, 2022

If there's one thing that'll stop a shooter, it's a well-placed sign. https://t.co/gDbrK1YZhO — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) August 30, 2022