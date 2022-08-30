Law and Order

New York City Mocked for Latest Idea to Stop Gun Violence

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Posted: Aug 30, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

New York City is attempting to prevent people from carrying concealed firearms when they enter Times Square by posting signage stating the area is a "Gun Free Zone," whether a person has a permit or not.

NYC Department of Transportation trucks were seen driving around the popular tourist destination with signs declaring no firearms are allowed.

At a City Council meeting, the permanent signs that will be place were on display.

The idea of criminals — who most likely are already violating the law for having a weapon despite being a prohibited possessor — will listen to a sign posted on a random street light is laughable. Users on Twitter made fun of New York City for their plan.

Most Popular