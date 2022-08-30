The Crime Crisis Across American Cities This Past Weekend

Townhall is compiling reports from different areas of the United States to help keep track of what is happening in cities as the crime crisis continues to ravage the country.

Philadelphia: Before the weekend finished in the country's birthplace, Fox 29 reported 14 people were shot and four were killed. Among those shot included three innocent bystanders in North Philadelphia. The suspected gunman in that shooting was later arrested after a three-hour standoff with police.

New York City: WABC reports over a dozen people were shot in the Big Apple during the weekend, several of them dying. While shootings are down 11.1 percent from this point last year and shooting victims are down 10.9 percent, residents still feel uneasy as examples of repeat criminals who are caught and released back onto the streets remains an issue. On Sunday, a shooting stemming from a card game outside St. Patrick's Cathedral "sent tourists and New Yorkers scrambling" in midtown Manhattan, according to NBC 4.

Washington, D.C.: Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot and wounded late last week by two suspected black teenagers, aged between 15 and 17 years-old who attempted to carjack him near popular restaurant scene. D.C. police are still looking for the suspects.

MPD seeks assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 1000 blk of H Street, NE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/8C4KMpH1oZ pic.twitter.com/GDojfaESWb — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 30, 2022

As of Tuesday, D.C. Metro Police have reported 2,275 vehicle thefts so far this year, with carjackings on the rise.

Chicago: ABC 7 Chicago reports 35 people were shot, nine of them fatally, during this past weekend. Among the wounded is a 5-year-old boy, who was shot in the head while in a vehicle when the shooter pulled up in another vehicle and fired. The weekend before last saw 34 people were shot, three of them fatally.

Three teenagers were shot, & one of them has been declared deceased today on the West Side during an after school scuffle near Michelle Clark High-school in the Austin Neighborhood. #chicagoscanner #chicago pic.twitter.com/htTnl1Xpip — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) August 26, 2022

Minneapolis: Monday marked the start of the city's police department investigating the 60th murder for 2022. WCCO reports that police believe a woman who knew the victim had an argument with him that led to the shooting. She spoke with homicide investigators before being taken to the Hennepin County Jail.

Casings were located by police.

They are detaining a possible suspect. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) August 29, 2022

Los Angeles: The Associated Press reports six people at a bar in Boyle Heights were shot by a man after an argument broke out on Sunday.

“It is unknown who he was arguing with,” LA police Lt. Letisia Ruiz told KTLA. “When he produced the handgun he shot into the crowd and that’s when individuals got struck by gunfire.”

Early Monday morning, a teenager was killed early Monday during a shootout at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Fox News. Police believe the victim was with a suspect and confronted a group at the scene. The group ran away and the unidentified suspect open fire.

Portland, Ore.: Portland police said three people were killed and nine injured in shootings and other assaults since Saturday morning, including a ride-share driver held at gunpoint, according to The Oregonian. In addition to the shootings across the city, a street takeover involving many cars took place.