border crisis

Alejandro Mayorkas Is Complaining About Texas Busing Migrants to DC and NYC

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 26, 2022 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Alejandro Mayorkas Is Complaining About Texas Busing Migrants to DC and NYC

Source: Alejandro Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas voiced his displeasure over Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) busing migrants to New York City or Washington, D.C. after they have been processed and released from Border Patrol custody as illegal border crossings continue to remain at all-time highs.

Mayorkas made a surprise visit to the Del Rio Sector, a sector that sees thousands of illegal crossings on a daily basis, this week.

Mayorkas told CNN in an interview Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) is making things worse by sending migrants who willingly get on the bus to be sent to the East Coast.

"It is problematic, however, when an official works, not in collaboration with us, but unilaterally, and that lack of coordination wreaks problems in our very efficient processing," Mayorkas said.

"It also puts financial pressure on us, in that we fund the non-profit organizations. We understand their capacity. We understand their needs, and when that action is not coordinated with us, and with them, the whole system is out of whack," he continued.

Abbott and Ducey have been sending buses to the sanctuary cities to relieve pressure from their smaller border towns who have been overwhelmed with the historic border crisis. Abbott invited D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NYC Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border but neither have taken him up on his offer. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Agreement Manchin Was Promised Continues to Unravel
Rebecca Downs
'Will Not Be Bullied': Marsha Blackburn Defies China With Visit to Taiwan
Spencer Brown
Liberal Writer Highlights One Issue Where There Is an Appalling Bipartisan Consensus
Matt Vespa
Scientists Are 'Pushing the Boundaries' on What Can Be Recycled into Food...and It's Very Unsettling
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'The Ripple Effect': Gold Star Mother Speaks Out One Year After Her Son Was Killed in Kabul
Julio Rosas
WaPo Editorial Board Takes a Blowtorch to Biden's Student Loan Plan
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular