Alejandro Mayorkas Is Complaining About Texas Busing Migrants to DC and NYC

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas voiced his displeasure over Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) busing migrants to New York City or Washington, D.C. after they have been processed and released from Border Patrol custody as illegal border crossings continue to remain at all-time highs.

Mayorkas made a surprise visit to the Del Rio Sector, a sector that sees thousands of illegal crossings on a daily basis, this week.

HAPPENING NOW: @SecMayorkas has arrived at Eagle Pass and is meeting with BP agents at Shelby Park. Secretary Mayorkas did not take our questions after the meeting and did not communicate the visit to any media outlets@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/jdayHShm3O — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2022

Massive group of migrants walk alongside road and head towards border patrol to be apprehended. Another busy day ahead for BP agents and local authorities here in Eagle Pass. Migrants say they are coming from Cuba,Venezuela and Nicaragua @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/joXGxrr5VW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2022

Mayorkas told CNN in an interview Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) is making things worse by sending migrants who willingly get on the bus to be sent to the East Coast.

"It is problematic, however, when an official works, not in collaboration with us, but unilaterally, and that lack of coordination wreaks problems in our very efficient processing," Mayorkas said.

"It also puts financial pressure on us, in that we fund the non-profit organizations. We understand their capacity. We understand their needs, and when that action is not coordinated with us, and with them, the whole system is out of whack," he continued.

Abbott and Ducey have been sending buses to the sanctuary cities to relieve pressure from their smaller border towns who have been overwhelmed with the historic border crisis. Abbott invited D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NYC Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border but neither have taken him up on his offer.