Chaos in Los Angeles 7-Eleven As 'Flash Mob' of Looters Clear Out the Store

The Los Angeles Police Department released security camera footage showing the moment when a flash mob of looters robbed and damaged a 7-Eleven store during a "street takeover" on Monday. Street takeovers are when groups of motorists block off traffic so drivers can do donuts in an intersection.

The video shows one group jumping behind the counter and throwing items to other people in the store. Others can be seen grabbing armfuls of items on the shelves.

‘Flash Mob’ Looters Ransack Convenient Store after Street Takeover



On August 15 around 12:40am a street takeover initiated at Figueroa and El Segundo. The spectators then formed a ‘flash mob’ of looters and rushed a nearby 7-Eleven.



News Release: https://t.co/3IZOBqk0H6 pic.twitter.com/ti0SNqc9Jr — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 18, 2022

"The spectators then formed a ‘flash mob’ of looters and rushed a nearby 7-Eleven located at the northwest corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard. Video surveillance from the store showed the looters fanning out across the store and grabbing all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets, and other merchandise," LAPD said in a statement. "Looters also vandalized the store and threw merchandise at employees. The looters then exited the store to the surrounding parking lots and streets, and quickly dispersed before police arrived."

"The term ‘flash mob’ was first used to describe a large public gathering at which people perform an unusual or seemingly random act and then disperse, typically organized by means of the internet or social media. In the latest cases, however, ‘flash mobs’ have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences," LAPD explained.