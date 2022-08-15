Trump Says FBI Stole His Passports in Mar-a-Lago Raid

In addition to the items listed on the receipt for property from the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago last Monday, President Trump posted on Truth Social claiming that agents "stole my three Passports" during their hours-long scavenger hunt through the former president's estate:

Typically, passports are seized by authorities when a subject of an investigation is charged with a crime and deemed a "flight risk" who is deemed likely to attempt evading justice. In this case, Trump has not been charged with a crime by the Department of Justice yet FBI agents, according to Trump, seized his three passports, including an expired one.

At the time of publication, the FBI and Justice Department had not released statements responding to Trump's allegation or providing more information on what agents seized from Mar-a-Lago and whether passports were collected in one of the boxes listed.

On Friday afternoon, after the DOJ moved to unseal the raid warrant and receipt for property, the documents were finally released. The receipt for property — showing what was seized from Mar-a-Lago and signed by Trump attorney Christina Bobb — shows:

documents

boxes

executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone

info re: the president of France

leatherbound box of documents

various classified/TS/SCI documents

potential presidential record

binders of photos

handwritten note

miscellaneous secret documents

miscellaneous top secret documents

miscellaneous confidential documents

Nowhere are passports listed, but the contents of the boxes are not enumerated, which has only led to more questions about how what exactly the FBI seized in addition to the boxes of documents that were allegedly classified and therefore should not have been taken to Mar-a-Lago.

