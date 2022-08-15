FBI Raid

Trump Says FBI Stole His Passports in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Aug 15, 2022 3:00 PM
Trump Says FBI Stole His Passports in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Source: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In addition to the items listed on the receipt for property from the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago last Monday, President Trump posted on Truth Social claiming that agents "stole my three Passports" during their hours-long scavenger hunt through the former president's estate:

Typically, passports are seized by authorities when a subject of an investigation is charged with a crime and deemed a "flight risk" who is deemed likely to attempt evading justice. In this case, Trump has not been charged with a crime by the Department of Justice yet FBI agents, according to Trump, seized his three passports, including an expired one. 

At the time of publication, the FBI and Justice Department had not released statements responding to Trump's allegation or providing more information on what agents seized from Mar-a-Lago and whether passports were collected in one of the boxes listed.

On Friday afternoon, after the DOJ moved to unseal the raid warrant and receipt for property, the documents were finally released. The receipt for property — showing what was seized from Mar-a-Lago and signed by Trump attorney Christina Bobb — shows:

  • documents
  • boxes
  • executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone
  • info re: the president of France
  • leatherbound box of documents
  • various classified/TS/SCI documents
  • potential presidential record
  • binders of photos
  • handwritten note
  • miscellaneous secret documents
  • miscellaneous top secret documents 
  • miscellaneous confidential documents

Nowhere are passports listed, but the contents of the boxes are not enumerated, which has only led to more questions about how what exactly the FBI seized in addition to the boxes of documents that were allegedly classified and therefore should not have been taken to Mar-a-Lago. 

Vespa dug into some of the theories that are swirling about what all was taken by the FBI in the raid and whether documents and materials taken included those covered by executive or attorney-client privilege.

