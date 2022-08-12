TX Trolls Sanctuary Cities With a Subtle Dig on the Form Migrants Sign Before Being Bused

Migrants who illegally crossed the southern border who turn themselves in so they can be processed and released by Border Patrol sign a form should they opt to take a bus provided by the state of Texas. On the form it states they understand they can chose to go to either Washington, D.C. or New York City.

The english version of the waiver was provided to journalists to prove the migrants are not tricked into going to the East Coast. The waiver states the person who signs the document are getting on the bus voluntarily.

At the bottom of the document, it describes the two cities in the following ways:

Washington, D.C. serves as the capital of the United States and is where members of Congress and the President of the United States are more immediately able to help address the needs of migrants who have entered the country.

New York City has been designated a sanctuary city by its City Council, and is providing shelter and food to migrants who have entered the country.

NEW: This is an English version of the voluntary consent waiver migrants sign before agreeing to take a TX bus to Washington D.C. or NYC, Gov. Abbott’s office tells me. They say it’s available in multiple languages, & allegations migrants are bussed against their will are false. pic.twitter.com/bekXjHh1aI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 10, 2022

The reason why Texas is unable to send the buses to the ports of entry to deport the migrants is because the migrants have been processed by Border Patrol and are in the system to evaluate their asylum claims. The Texas Department of Public Safety has been recently picking up recent illegal border crossers who have yet to encounter Border Patrol and dropping them off at a nearby port of entry.