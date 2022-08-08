Don't Expect Liz Cheney to Support This Potential 2024 GOP Candidate

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) is obviously no fan of former President Donald Trump and it's no surprise she will not be supporting his potential candidacy in 2024. With other big names rumored to be lining up to run for president, Cheney ruled out another GOP star.

"I think that Ron DeSantis has lined himself up almost entirely with Donald Trump, and I think that’s very dangerous," Cheney told the New York Times, adding it would be "would find it very difficult" to throw her support behind a DeSantis 2024 campaign.

DeSantis has established himself as a strong governor who is willing and able to carry out policies Republican voters want beyond tax cuts, along with not being afraid of wading into the culture wars and calling out the mainstream media for their biases.

With her vote to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot on January 6 and her eagerness to serve on the committee investigating the event, Cheney is ready to lose her upcoming primary to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. Even though Cheney thinks the Republican Party is "very sick" and may not be salvageable in the short term, she is not switching parties because "I’m a Republican."

Cheney recently posted an ad featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to publicly say Trump should not be president after 2024. She reposted the ad on her Twitter account shortly after posting the original.