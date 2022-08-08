Sen. Chris Murphy: 'Americans Elected Joe Biden to Have a Steady Hand on the Wheel'

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) praised President Joe Biden's leadership on Monday and said what he has done for the country so far is exactly what voters wanted.

"[Biden's] been struggling for many months with low poll numbers, with tough economic news mixed with some good economic news. What do you think the spade of legislation in the last couple weeks, along with other — other, you know, progress that he’s made, does for his position with the public public, does for the — you know, the overall story of where his presidency is going at this point?" New York Times reporter Peter Baker asked.

"I mean, first of all, Americans elected Joe Biden to have a steady hand on the wheel. And they also wanted somebody that could reach out and work with Republicans. You talked about the missteps for Republicans, but it is also extraordinary how many of these pieces of legislation did end up passing with bipartisan support. Whether it be the guns bill or the veterans bill," Murphy replied.

"And that’s, in part, why people elected Joe Biden. I think there is now a reminder of why you invested in somebody who could reach out to Republicans. At the same time, I actually think this election is going to be much more so about the radical direction of the Republican Party than it might be about these accomplishments," he continued. "These accomplishments will help. But if you really see what’s motivating voters right now, it is choice, right? It’s the idea that the government is going to be in charge of their body if Republicans stay in charge of Washington."

Murphy said Democrats should highlight how extreme Republicans have become like "coming to the defense of the rioters on January 6th."

Biden's approval numbers have sunk because of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, high gas prices, high inflation, rising crime in American cities, and a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. If that's a steady hand on the wheel, I hate to see what no hands would look like.

If the steady hand on the wheel is something that voters want from Biden, then why would so many Democrats in Congress not want him to run for reelection in 2024?



