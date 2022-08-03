Riots

Watch Gov. Tim Walz's Reaction to Being Confronted Over Disastrous Response to BLM Riots

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2022 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Watch Gov. Tim Walz's Reaction to Being Confronted Over Disastrous Response to BLM Riots

Source: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP

A Minnesotan confronted Governor Tim Walz (D) on Wednesday over the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct during the 2020 BLM riots, with Waltz and his staffers promptly running away.

Walz's and Mayor Jacob Fry's (D) response to the widespread destruction in the aftermath of George Floyd's death while in police custody was marred by inaction and time consuming mistakes that delayed critical actions, such as the deployment of the Minnesota National Guard.

While attending the Minnesota FarmFest, a man asked Walz, "Why would you let a police station burn to the ground and not send in the troops in there to stop it?"

As soon as the man finished asking his question, one of his staffers can be heard off camera telling Walz he had people waiting from him outside.

"Gov. Walz returned briefly to the stage for another program post debate - he was then met by this question by an attendee. Lots of volunteers, staff and security keeping a buffer around Walz," reporter Rebecca Brannon added.

The 3rd Precinct was the epicenter of unrest during the May riots since former officer Derek Chauvin was stationed there when he was with the department. After multiple days of being attacked by rioters, Fry ordered officers to abandon the 3rd Precinct because the building was not worth the lives of the officers. 

It did not take long before rioters set fire to the 3rd Precinct. The police station remains sealed off and abandoned to this day.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden White House Press Secretary: Overturning Roe Was Unconstitutional
Matt Vespa
Vox's Ian Millhiser Reiterates His Truly Bizarre Hatred for U.S. Supreme Court
Rebecca Downs
California City Aims to Become a ‘Sanctuary for Life’
VIP
Madeline Leesman
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Accident
Spencer Brown

Spain's New Air Conditioning Law Is Insane
Matt Vespa

About Last Night...
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular