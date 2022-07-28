Democrats

Democrats Have New Strategy to Win Back Latinos: Stop Worrying About the Economy

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 28, 2022 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democrats Have New Strategy to Win Back Latinos: Stop Worrying About the Economy

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic Party's main campaign arm for House races, said they are going to be running a new ad to court Latino voters which admits their party is out-of-touch and the economy is in bad shape, but that doesn't matter and you should vote for Democrats anyway.

The radio ad features two women working in a store, with one complaining she has to work longer hours to keep up with inflation. Her coworker tells her to not worry so much.

"What you could is vote for Democrats. These Republican extremists have no plan to help us," the coworker states.

"But Democrats seem so out-of-touch," the first woman replies.

"Not true! These MAGA Republicans are only working for rich people. Democrats know firsthand that even small price increases are hard on working families like ours," the coworker insists, adding Democrats are working on finding solutions but does not list any.

If your'e so inclined to hear the cringey ad, you can listen to it here. The DCCC is reportedly spending seven figures in four states to reach Latino voters.

Users on Twitter, Republican and Democrats alike, gave the ad two thumbs down.

It appears the Democratic Party is determined to lose the Latino vote by historically-wide margins in the upcoming midterms.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
China Threatens the U.S. After Call With Biden
Katie Pavlich
'Tipping Point': DC Mayor Calls Out National Guard to Handle Influx of Illegal Immigrants In the City
Julio Rosas
Kamala Harris Called and Thanked Physician Involved in 10-Year-Old's Abortion
Madeline Leesman
House Republicans Have a Plan to Get Back at Manchin for Agreeing to Deal with Schumer
Rebecca Downs
Biden Refuses to Take Questions After Recession-Denying Remarks
Spencer Brown
Whistleblowers Claim the FBI Is Cooking the Books on Domestic Extremism Data
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular