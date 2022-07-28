Democrats Have New Strategy to Win Back Latinos: Stop Worrying About the Economy

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic Party's main campaign arm for House races, said they are going to be running a new ad to court Latino voters which admits their party is out-of-touch and the economy is in bad shape, but that doesn't matter and you should vote for Democrats anyway.

The radio ad features two women working in a store, with one complaining she has to work longer hours to keep up with inflation. Her coworker tells her to not worry so much.

"What you could is vote for Democrats. These Republican extremists have no plan to help us," the coworker states.

"But Democrats seem so out-of-touch," the first woman replies.

"Not true! These MAGA Republicans are only working for rich people. Democrats know firsthand that even small price increases are hard on working families like ours," the coworker insists, adding Democrats are working on finding solutions but does not list any.

.@DCCC says this radio ad will air in TX & 3 other states as part of 7-figure investment targeting Latino voters. In ad, 1 woman says she’s stressed about economy & Ds “seem so out of touch,” while another counters Rs are extremists w/ “no plan to help us.”https://t.co/XnqNO3pbel — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 28, 2022

If your'e so inclined to hear the cringey ad, you can listen to it here. The DCCC is reportedly spending seven figures in four states to reach Latino voters.

Users on Twitter, Republican and Democrats alike, gave the ad two thumbs down.

this might be the worst ad i've ever heard. woof. without the tag it could be a republican spot https://t.co/lFXbOmAJ0e — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 28, 2022

I like how this ad manages to both literally call the people who paid for it out of touch *and* scold overworked, underpaid voters. Impressive. https://t.co/ozZSSFf1QM — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) July 28, 2022

I realize I'm not as smart as the DCCC at Latino outreach, but this is the worst ad I've ever heard. Did they just really say Democrats are unrelatable and gas prices are too high & then another person says "calm down, their opponents are even worse"? #LatinoVote #Cantmakethisup https://t.co/2BR2uka4qT — Chuck Rocha (@ChuckRocha) July 28, 2022

It's great that the @DCCC is trying to engage Hispanic voters earlier in the cycle but these ads miss the mark. Asking Latino/a/x voice actors to read talking points derived from polling* of white suburban voters resonates poorly



*tell-tale signs: "daycare" "extremists" "maga" https://t.co/3xju8f6RJn — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with ???? (@DataDrivenMD) July 28, 2022

It appears the Democratic Party is determined to lose the Latino vote by historically-wide margins in the upcoming midterms.