Top Democrat Responds to Threat of Climate Protesters Shutting Down Congressional Baseball Game

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Democrats support peaceful protests in response to being asked about climate change demonstrators planning on shutting down Thursday's Congressional baseball game to demand federal action about the issue.

"Climate activists say that they’re going to try to shut down tomorrow night’s congressional baseball game. You’re on the team. Do you think this sort of protest is appropriate given it’s charity event, and what’s your message to them?" a reporter asked on Wednesday.

"I think I should yield to our star pitcher to answer that question, Pete Aguilar, but — and I am going to yield to him — but I’ll just say, listen, climate crisis is an existential threat to our way of life here in America and throughout the globe. And I understand and respect the passion of young people on this issue, my children included, as well as others. And we do need decisive action," Jeffries replied.

"This is a global emergency and House Democrats have acted in that regard. And we just need some cooperation from folks on the other side of the aisle, on the other side of the Capitol. First Amendment, protest, in my view, peaceful protest is always appropriate," he added.

Organizing under the group name "Now Or Never," the protesters hinted banners and a "blockade" will be involved in their attempt to disrupt the game.

Tomorrow we shut down the congressional baseball game https://t.co/yai5rKMUfs — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 27, 2022

In less than 36 hours, we will blockade the congressional baseball game ????



Join us. Thursday, July 28 at 6pm. Nationals Stadium in Washington D.C. — Now Or Never (@now____or_never) July 27, 2022



