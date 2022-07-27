Indianapolis Colts GM Makes Absurdly Dumb Comment on Guns

Chris Ballard, the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, showcased his lack of knowledge about firearms during a presser with reporters at the team's Westfield training camp on Tuesday.

Referring to the recent shooting at a mall outside of Indianapolis, which was stopped by a civilian who was concealed carrying, Ballard said it "blows my mind" 18-year-olds are able to buy "AK-15 automatic" weapons.

"We do our elected officials actually do something about it instead of their own political gain. Both sides are completely wrong. I'm not anti-gun...It makes no sense, zero," said Ballard.

In what should be good news to Ballard, there is no such thing as an "AK-15 automatic" firearm. Automatic firearms are also heavily regulated.

At Training Camp @colts GM Chris Ballard w strong comments about the shooting at the greenwood mall. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/o5VIpGvyXe — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) July 26, 2022

Dumb comments like these would be easier to stomach if they weren't always delivered with such certainty about what the problem is and how to easily fix it. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 27, 2022

In response to Ballard being mocked for his slip up, New York Democrat Rep. Yvette Clarke accused "right-wingers" of "anyone who misidentifies their weapons of war – as though the name of the gun has anything to do with the argument at hand. Yes, it's an AR-15. No, it does not belong in our communities or our country. Don't change the subject."