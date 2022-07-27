Gun Control

Indianapolis Colts GM Makes Absurdly Dumb Comment on Guns

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 27, 2022 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Chris Ballard, the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, showcased his lack of knowledge about firearms during a presser with reporters at the team's Westfield training camp on Tuesday.

Referring to the recent shooting at a mall outside of Indianapolis, which was stopped by a civilian who was concealed carrying, Ballard said it "blows my mind" 18-year-olds are able to buy "AK-15 automatic" weapons. 

"We do our elected officials actually do something about it instead of their own political gain. Both sides are completely wrong. I'm not anti-gun...It makes no sense, zero," said Ballard.

In what should be good news to Ballard, there is no such thing as an "AK-15 automatic" firearm. Automatic firearms are also heavily regulated.

In response to Ballard being mocked for his slip up, New York Democrat Rep. Yvette Clarke accused "right-wingers" of "anyone who misidentifies their weapons of war – as though the name of the gun has anything to do with the argument at hand. Yes, it's an AR-15. No, it does not belong in our communities or our country. Don't change the subject."

