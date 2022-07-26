Man Who Brawled With NYPD Officers in Shocking Video Released From Custody

A man who was caught on video engaging in a lengthy fight with New York City police officer after allegedly attempting to avoid paying the subway fare was released from custody shortly after being arrested.
The video shows the man fighting an officer, where the assailant can be seen putting the officer into a headlock multiple times and the two end up on the ground.
The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York revealed in a tweet on Monday about the man already being released.
"If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why. The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours," PBA President Patrick Lynch said about the incident.
“Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up," Lynch added.
This individual has been RELEASED ?????— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 25, 2022
Lynch: “If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why. The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours…” 1/2
pic.twitter.com/w1vvHOWHyx
Crime on the city's transit system is up 53 percent compared to last year.
Latest NYC crime statistics show murders trending up 66.7% last week and 46.9% over the last 28 day period. The number of shooting victims trended up 43.3% last week. Overall crime is up 36.87% and transit crime is up 53% year-to-date. pic.twitter.com/sGsuyXlNfL— Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) July 25, 2022