Man Who Brawled With NYPD Officers in Shocking Video Released From Custody

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 26, 2022 12:30 PM
Source: @NY_ACTIONS

A man who was caught on video engaging in a lengthy fight with New York City police officer after allegedly attempting to avoid paying the subway fare was released from custody shortly after being arrested.

The video shows the man fighting an officer, where the assailant can be seen putting the officer into a headlock multiple times and the two end up on the ground.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York revealed in a tweet on Monday about the man already being released. 

"If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why. The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours," PBA President Patrick Lynch said about the incident.

“Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up," Lynch added.

Crime on the city's transit system is up 53 percent compared to last year.

