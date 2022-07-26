Climate Change

Climate Change Protesters Plan on 'Shutting Down' Upcoming Congressional Baseball Game

Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Climate change protesters have announced their plans to shut down the upcoming bipartisan Congressional baseball game to bring awareness to what they say is a climate emergency and needed action at the federal level.

One group leading the effort is ShutDownDC, a far-left collective that has consistently organized protests around the Washington. D.C. metro area. The group had recently been organizing protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices following the opinion leak detailing the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Twitter account "Now Or Never" announced on Tuesday they have at least 250 people who are willing to participate in the group's plan to disrupt the game, whose ticket proceeds go to various charities around the nation's capital.

"Our politicians have failed us. They treat oil lobbyists like royalty - and run roughshod over the people they were elected to serve. We are not disposable. We never were and we never will be. That’s what we’ll say as we shut down the congressional baseball game," the group further tweeted.

As to what exactly they plan on doing is still being kept under wraps.

