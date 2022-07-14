Ronny Jackson: This Is What Obama Did When I Called Out Biden's Declining Cognitive Ability

Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) revealed to Fox News on Wednesday what happened former President Barack Obama did after he questioned the state of President Joe Biden's cognitive ability.

Jackson, who was the primary physician for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said when he pointed out the double standard of how people viewed Trump when compared with Biden's seemingly declining mental state, he said he got an angry email from Obama.

"Within 20 minutes, ding, I got a scathing e-mail from President Obama just ripping me apart telling me that it was beneath me and the office that I’d served as a physician to the president and as a Navy admiral, and that he was disappointed in me, you know, he considered me a friend and it was betrayal of him and all the people I worked with at the White House, and so on and so forth. You know, it kind of had a weird effect on me, to be honest with you," Jackson recalled.

Jackson's initial reaction was hurt and confusion. He decided to call Dan Bongino since he knew him when Bongino was assigned to the White House.

"I called Dan and Dan just kind of cleared it up, he said, ‘Ronny, you don’t owe this guy a damn thing.’ He said, ‘Did he ever pick the phone up a single time when you were being butchered as President Trump’s nominee to the VA Secretary? Did he do one thing to defend you? He could have picked the phone up, made a phone call to Jon Tester or anybody else and he could have stopped it one phone call. He knew it was all garbage and he didn’t do anything to help you. You don’t owe this guy a damn thing.’ And then I just sat there for a minute and I thought, ‘You know what, he’s absolutely right. I don’t owe this guy a damn thing,'" Jackson said.

Jackson told Sean Hannity he is willing to tap into his experience as a presidential physician to examine Biden.

"You mentioned that his physician is worried about his hand washing? He needs to worry about a lot more than his hand washing. He needs a serious cognitive assessment. And if he’s not willing to do it, I will administer the test to him. I will do it," he said.



