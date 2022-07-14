Rep. Steve Cohen: This Other Country Has More Freedom Than the US

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that while he still loves the United States, he considers Canada to be the freest country on the planet in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, via the Dobbs v. Jackson case, the issue of abortion has returned to the states. While some states have since enacted stricter abortion laws, other states are going in the other direction.

"Someone earlier said — and I hate to think this, because I love America, I’m an American and — and — and love America and love this country, and I think it’s a great country — but they said we’re the freest country in the world...But right now Canada’s freest country in the world, and there are a few other countries along with Canada that are more free than America where we’ve cut women away from having the opportunity to get their families and their bodies to be their choices," Cohen sai.d

"The whole idea though, that it’s just not outlawed, but going back to the States is a red herring. The fact is in the hardcore red states of the southeast, one time known as the Confederacy, there is about one or two states that would not ban abortion entirely," he continued. "And those states did not offer many votes for the civil rights laws. They were asked by Congress, without many votes from those red states, and even the red states outside of the Confederacy."

Canada enacted strict COVID-19-related restrictions and implemented tough vaccine requirements in order for citizens to participate in society once again. Canada also passed more gun control laws for their nation in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May.



