Arizona

'Massive' Groups of Illegal Immigrant Continue to Cross Into the United States

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: @BillFOXLA/Screenshot

The non-stop flow of massive groups of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States continued on Wednesday as videos from the southern border shows hundreds of people at a time making their way into the country.

In the Del Rio Sector, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said the largest single group he has ever seen crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas Wednesday morning. Initially, there was only the Texas National Guard to intercept the group.

In the Yuma Sector, Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura showed similarly large groups of illegal immigrants crossing into Arizona in the dead of night to avoid the high temperatures during the day. The Yuma Sector has seen more and more nationalities like Russia coming into the area in addition to people from Latin American countries.

The large groups typically try to find Border Patrol so they can be processed and released into the United States while pursuing their claims of asylum. Title 42 does not apply to certain nationalities because the Biden administration has been rolling it back and Mexico stating they will no longer accept the nationalities back into their country.

