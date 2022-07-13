'Massive' Groups of Illegal Immigrant Continue to Cross Into the United States

The non-stop flow of massive groups of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States continued on Wednesday as videos from the southern border shows hundreds of people at a time making their way into the country.

In the Del Rio Sector, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said the largest single group he has ever seen crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas Wednesday morning. Initially, there was only the Texas National Guard to intercept the group.

BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

This is the moment the massive group first entered the water, led by a suspected cartel guide. This crossing seemed to go on endlessly. There was no Border Patrol on scene when they began arriving, only one TX National Guard humvee. More resources responding now. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/infY8H9omN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

In the Yuma Sector, Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura showed similarly large groups of illegal immigrants crossing into Arizona in the dead of night to avoid the high temperatures during the day. The Yuma Sector has seen more and more nationalities like Russia coming into the area in addition to people from Latin American countries.

Around 2 am in Yuma, across from us in Los Algodones, human smugglers offload hundreds of migrants from all over the world in the middle of the night in a coordinated effort to overwhelm border patrol agents on the US side. This operation has become routine at this point pic.twitter.com/sVBTaPBkNd — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 12, 2022

More and more Russians are crossing illegally into Yuma,Arizona alongside several other nationalities @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/VzesMiZNNo — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 13, 2022

The large groups typically try to find Border Patrol so they can be processed and released into the United States while pursuing their claims of asylum. Title 42 does not apply to certain nationalities because the Biden administration has been rolling it back and Mexico stating they will no longer accept the nationalities back into their country.