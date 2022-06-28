Donald Trump

Oops: J6 Committee Star Witness' Creditability About Trump Might Take a Huge Hit

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 7:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Oops: J6 Committee Star Witness' Creditability About Trump Might Take a Huge Hit

Source: Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

The House committee investigating former President Donald Trump and his associates due to the Capitol riot held a hearing on Tuesday touting a former aide to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about what she heard leading up to and on January 6.

Cassidy Hutchinson testified she heard Trump allegedly attempted to lunge for the wheel of a vehicle being driven by a Secret Service agent in a fit of rage when he found out he was not going to be taken to the Capitol building after giving his speech near the White House. When the agent refused to go to the Capitol, Hutchinson said Trump then reached for area around the agent's neck.

Hutchinson's claim about Trump's actions spread like wildfire as, to many, it showed how far he was willing to go to carry out the riot.

A big problem with Hutchinson's claim, however, is that Secret Service agents are set to testify that Trump did not reach for the wheel or the agent's throat.

"FYI, I’m calling bullsh*t on the Secret Service story. You think none of us would have never heard of this as an internal rumor? No f**king way," a Secret Service source told Townhall.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
LIVE RESULTS: Primary Races in CO, OK, IL, NY, UT
Townhall.com Staff
Dems Once More in Disarray, as NYT Reports Biden 'Irked' By Party Members Questioning His Plans for 2024
Rebecca Downs
Do the New Approval Numbers for the Supreme Court Really Matter?
VIP
Rebecca Downs

Independence Day Firework Shows Being Canceled Thanks to Biden Crises
Spencer Brown
'Harry Reid' Trends on Twitter As Another Reminder of How We Got This Dobbs Decision
Rebecca Downs
Biden’s HHS Unveils Website Directing Underage Women to Resources to Obtain an Abortion
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular