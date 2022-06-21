Gun Control

Two Grocery Stores Immediately Fold After One Liberal Karen Complained About 2A Koozies

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 21, 2022 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Grocery stores Harris Teeter and Kroger were tweeted at by a state congressional candidate who was upset over a pair of pro-Second Amendment koozies being sold at their locations.

Christy Clark, who is running for state office in North Carolina, tagged Harris Teeter and Kroger and said, "I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence," before calling on the koozies to be removed.

Shortly after sending the tweets on Monday, Harris Teeter thanked Clark for reaching out to them and "As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern."

Kroger assured Clark "will tell our leadership about your request that we remove these items from our shelves."

Other users on Twitter admonished the grocery stores for placating one user who took issue with the koozies on social media.

