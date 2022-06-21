Two Grocery Stores Immediately Fold After One Liberal Karen Complained About 2A Koozies

Grocery stores Harris Teeter and Kroger were tweeted at by a state congressional candidate who was upset over a pair of pro-Second Amendment koozies being sold at their locations.

Christy Clark, who is running for state office in North Carolina, tagged Harris Teeter and Kroger and said, "I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence," before calling on the koozies to be removed.

.@HarrisTeeter @kroger I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them. #ncpol @NCGV pic.twitter.com/7RTkF1SOot — Christy Clark (@ChristyClarkNC) June 20, 2022

Shortly after sending the tweets on Monday, Harris Teeter thanked Clark for reaching out to them and "As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern."

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern. — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) June 20, 2022

Kroger assured Clark "will tell our leadership about your request that we remove these items from our shelves."

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. We will tell our leadership about your request that we remove these items from our shelves. We appreciate your feedback. — Kroger (@kroger) June 20, 2022

Thanks for the quick response! I appreciate it! — Christy Clark (@ChristyClarkNC) June 20, 2022

Other users on Twitter admonished the grocery stores for placating one user who took issue with the koozies on social media.

You removed pro second amendment tshirts because one person on Twitter complained? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 21, 2022

Both of you need to do some reading on the country’s founding and if you find it triggering I’d suggest professional help. ?? — SASNC (@sasncsheri) June 20, 2022