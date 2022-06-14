Nancy Pelosi's Husband's DUI Mugshot Has Been Released

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was arrested recently in Napa Valley for driving under the influence and his mugshot has finally been released.

Pelosi, 82, was brought to the police station after he crashed his car into another vehicle. Neither he nor the other driver was injured. He later posted $5,000 bail.

UPDATE: Mugshot of Paul Pelosi, husband of @SpeakerPelosi, after he was arrested by @CHP_Napa for DUI on Hwy 29 in Oakville. @CountyofNapa DA reviewing case to determine whether he will be formally charged pic.twitter.com/31fpivrgyW — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 13, 2022

UPDATE: Paul Pelosi, 82, husband of @SpeakerPelosi, has since posted $5K bail after being arrested for misdemeanor DUI after he crashed his Porsche into Jeep at Hwy 29 & Walnut Lane. Neither driver hurt, per @CHP_Napa pic.twitter.com/vA3JmuE1Yd — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 30, 2022

"In Napa County, the decision to release or withhold mugshots or booking photos lies with the Napa County Department of Corrections, not the District Attorney’s Office," a county spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "In the days after Mr. Pelosi’s arrest, Napa County followed the Department of Corrections’ policy regarding the release of booking photos and mugshots. Mr. Pelosi received the same treatment under that policy that all individuals released from County Jail receive."

Napa County officials say "Mr. Pelosi received the same treatment under that policy that all individuals released from County Jail receive. No state law specifically requires the release of booking photos or mugshots, but policies regarding this topic can vary by jurisdiction." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 13, 2022

Speaker Pelosi previously said she was not going to comment on the matter, but noted she was on the east coast at the time of the incident.