Nancy Pelosi's Husband's DUI Mugshot Has Been Released

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 14, 2022 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was arrested recently in Napa Valley for driving under the influence and his mugshot has finally been released.

Pelosi, 82, was brought to the police station after he crashed his car into another vehicle. Neither he nor the other driver was injured. He later posted $5,000 bail.

"In Napa County, the decision to release or withhold mugshots or booking photos lies with the Napa County Department of Corrections, not the District Attorney’s Office," a county spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "In the days after Mr. Pelosi’s arrest, Napa County followed the Department of Corrections’ policy regarding the release of booking photos and mugshots. Mr. Pelosi received the same treatment under that policy that all individuals released from County Jail receive."

Speaker Pelosi previously said she was not going to comment on the matter, but noted she was on the east coast at the time of the incident.

