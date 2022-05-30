Pelosi's Husband Arrested on Drunken Driving Charge. Here's How Her Office Responded.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was arrested in California over the weekend after allegedly driving under the influence in Napa County.

His bail was set at $5,000, according to county records. He was released early Sunday morning.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was arrested at 4:13am for drunk driving pic.twitter.com/wE3maM1Fdj — Art TakingBack ???? (@ArtValley818_) May 29, 2022

The House Speaker's spouse was arrested just before midnight Saturday night in Napa County, and then booked hours later into jail on two counts -- driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher ... both misdemeanors. (TMZ)

The Speaker’s office refused to comment on the incident, calling it a “private matter.”

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter, which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” spokesman Drew Hammill said, according to The New York Times.

Pelosi was at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday to deliver a commencement address.

There were a number of responses to the incident on social media.

.@SpeakerPelosi’s husband has been arrested for DUI. Don’t you hate it when that white privilege doesn’t kick in? — Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 30, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested for a DUI last night. But no worries. The MSM and the Left only get outraged if your last name is Trump, or [insert non-Leftist name here]… — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 29, 2022

Always blows me away when this happens to rich people. Dude is worth over $100 million.



Bro, hire a driver. My word. https://t.co/iquQbjTgFL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 29, 2022