Pelosi's Husband Arrested on Drunken Driving Charge. Here's How Her Office Responded.

Posted: May 30, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was arrested in California over the weekend after allegedly driving under the influence in Napa County.

His bail was set at $5,000, according to county records. He was released early Sunday morning.

The House Speaker's spouse was arrested just before midnight Saturday night in Napa County, and then booked hours later into jail on two counts -- driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher ... both misdemeanors. (TMZ)

The Speaker’s office refused to comment on the incident, calling it a “private matter.”

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter, which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” spokesman Drew Hammill said, according to The New York Times.

Pelosi was at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday to deliver a commencement address. 

There were a number of responses to the incident on social media.

