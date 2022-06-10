Twitter

Libs of TikTok Locked Out of Twitter Account for Posting Drag Shows

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2022 8:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok was locked out of their account after posting a lengthy thread about the inappropriateness of drag shows in the aftermath of such an event at a gay bar that hosted small children in Dallas, Texas last weekend.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, who is a business partner with LibsofTikTok, said the account was locked for the thread because Twitter had deemed it had violated the platform's rules on  "abuse and harassment."

LibsofTikTok eventually gained access to their account again and called out Twitter for the censorship. 

"People can call for violence against a Supreme Court Justice and they get to keep their account but I get locked out for posting flyers of drag shows," the account tweeted.

