Libs of TikTok Locked Out of Twitter Account for Posting Drag Shows

Popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok was locked out of their account after posting a lengthy thread about the inappropriateness of drag shows in the aftermath of such an event at a gay bar that hosted small children in Dallas, Texas last weekend.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, who is a business partner with LibsofTikTok, said the account was locked for the thread because Twitter had deemed it had violated the platform's rules on "abuse and harassment."

BREAKING: Twitter just locked out @libsoftiktok for posting a thread about several recent drag shows for kids. The thread allegedly violates Twitter's rules against "abuse and harassment."



You know what's actually abusive? Drag shows for kids. pic.twitter.com/c1RttEYlpi — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 9, 2022

Twitter can lock us out or permanently suspend us, but they can't prevent you from signing up for our emails. Please get on the list if you want to support us and continue receiving our content.https://t.co/al9gtVwDZK — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 9, 2022

LibsofTikTok eventually gained access to their account again and called out Twitter for the censorship.

"People can call for violence against a Supreme Court Justice and they get to keep their account but I get locked out for posting flyers of drag shows," the account tweeted.

I’m back! Apparently posting videos and flyers of drag events is abusive but the actual events are just “innocent family friendly entertainment” https://t.co/VnpNMCoAEJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2022